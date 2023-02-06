NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and dry. The next winter storm will start impacting the state today through Tuesday. The storm will bring in a strong cold front, gusty winds, and some rain, mix and snow showers. As of this morning, clouds are moving into northwest New Mexico, and there will be a chance for spotty rain, mix and snow showers in the western and northern high terrain today, especially by the afternoon.
Forecast Continues Below
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque students learn about life-saving technique
- Crime: Man charged after flight grounded at Sunport due to threat
- Community: UNM Black Student Union cleans up bus stops for Transit Equity Day
- New Mexico: Telescope donated to UNM-Taos
Clouds will increase this afternoon in central NM, but the rest of the state will stay dry. Winds will become gusty in southwest and south-central NM. Wind advisories are in effect until 6 PM, and winds will gust up to around 50-55 mph. Temperatures will start to cool today, by around 5-15 degrees. However, our coolest high temperatures won’t arrive until Tuesday.
Overnight, snow showers will build across the state, as the backdoor cold front moves in. Only around a trace to 2″ is expected in most spots, with locally higher amounts of 3-4″ in and around the mountains. Snow, mix and rain showers will last through the morning, clearing through the daytime. Skies will completely dry out by late Tuesday night.