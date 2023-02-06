NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and dry. The next winter storm will start impacting the state today through Tuesday. The storm will bring in a strong cold front, gusty winds, and some rain, mix and snow showers. As of this morning, clouds are moving into northwest New Mexico, and there will be a chance for spotty rain, mix and snow showers in the western and northern high terrain today, especially by the afternoon.

Clouds will increase this afternoon in central NM, but the rest of the state will stay dry. Winds will become gusty in southwest and south-central NM. Wind advisories are in effect until 6 PM, and winds will gust up to around 50-55 mph. Temperatures will start to cool today, by around 5-15 degrees. However, our coolest high temperatures won’t arrive until Tuesday.

Overnight, snow showers will build across the state, as the backdoor cold front moves in. Only around a trace to 2″ is expected in most spots, with locally higher amounts of 3-4″ in and around the mountains. Snow, mix and rain showers will last through the morning, clearing through the daytime. Skies will completely dry out by late Tuesday night.