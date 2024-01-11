Another winter storm is crossing the state this afternoon, bringing snow to northern and western New Mexico and rain to the lower elevations of central and eastern parts of the state. Albuquerque has already seen a quick hitting round of snow that significantly decreased visibility, and more periods of snow are possible early this afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected for the metro. Northern Mountains, however, have already seen around half a foot of snowfall this morning and more heavy snow will continue through this afternoon and early evening. Drier air will spread across the state from west to east overnight tonight, ushering in some of the coldest air of the season.

Tomorrow morning will be bitterly cold across the state, with wind chill values in the teens, single digits, and negatives statewide. Even Albuquerque has the potential to see wind chills in the negatives early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will remain well below average Friday afternoon with some places across northern/western New Mexico not expected to get above freezing all day. Warmer weather will arrive into Saturday, continuing to warm across the state into Sunday.

Another winter storm will likely arrive Sunday. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding this system, but Northern Mountains will likely pick up a healthy few inches Sunday into Monday. How far south the moisture spreads, along with the exact timing is still a bit questionable. Either way, a slight cooling trend will persist into early next week but it will still be warmer than tomorrow.