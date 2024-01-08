A very powerful, very cold winter storm is crossing the state today. It brought heavier snow to western New Mexico last night and into early this morning, but now the heaviest band of snow is sitting over northeast/east central New Mexico. Northeastern parts of the, from the Colorado border all the way down to Clovis, will be dealing with blizzard conditions through this evening. Winds gusted up to 90 mph in Raton and up to 64 mph in Clayton, with strong wind gusts up to 75 mph expected to stick around through the evening as well. Snow drifts in Clayton are 2-4 feet and visibility is down to zero in places. Even when the snow stops falling around 6 PM, blowing snow will stick around and blizzard conditions are likely through early Tuesday morning.

Heavy snow in eastern New Mexico has caused many road closures so make sure to check the road conditions before you leave your home, or stay home if you can. It is dangerous. The rest of the state is dealing with arctic air being ushering in by this storm system, bringing much colder temperatures along with northerly winds making wind chill a factor all across the state – many places won’t feel like they are above freezing into this afternoon because of the winds. Wind Advisories are in effect through this evening. By early tomorrow morning, dangerous wind chills will take hold of the state – Northern Mountain communities will likely feel like temperatures are over 20 degrees below zero, or more!

High temperatures will remain 10-25° below average tomorrow even with plenty of sunshine and much drier air arriving. Temperatures will warm into Wednesday, but still remain below average, with drier and calmer conditions sticking around. Our next storm system will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday, bringing more widespread snow and even colder temperatures. Make sure to bundle up this week, as this cold and active pattern isn’t going anywhere!