Winter storm arrives Tuesday, bringing wind and snow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most of New Mexico is dry and chilly, with breezy winds this morning. The wind will stay breezy through the day, making temperatures feel chillier. A wind advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeast highlands, central mountains and central highlands, and the south-central mountains, where winds will gust up to 55 mph. Downslope of the mountains, winds will stay gusty, and eastern NM will see winds up to around 40 mph. The west mountains will see breezes up to around 35 mph, and the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners will see winds up to around 25-30 mph.

Scattered snow showers will be possible throughout the day in the northern mountains, west mountains and the Four Corners. Snow will accumulate in the mountains today, tonight and tomorrow. A winter storm warning is in effect until tomorrow afternoon for the northern high terrain. The west mountains and Four Corners will be in a winter weather advisory this evening through Wednesday midday, as most snow will accumulate in these areas tonight to tomorrow morning.

The Metro may see a light rain shower late this evening, and rain/mix/snow showers tomorrow morning. However, latest model runs are keeping the middle Rio Grande Valley drier than earlier models. The weather will dry out by Wednesday afternoon and evening.