NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a beautiful and quiet Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures were about 10 degrees above average across New Mexico. But all that will change very quickly starting tonight as a large winter storm pushes into the state. It is already bringing a bit of snow to southern Colorado this evening and will continue to spread south and east into your Wednesday.

This system is bringing widespread Winter Storm Warnings across the state, from the Gila and Sacramento Mountains up to the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Up to two feet is possible over the San Juan Mountains, with lesser amounts further south. The Albuquerque metro has the potential to pick up a few flurries late Wednesday into Thursday morning, but anything that falls will quickly melt into the afternoon.

Winds are going to be a big impact on this system as well, with High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in place all day tomorrow. Winds may gust up to 75 mph across the Sacramento Mountains and the Gila. Up to 65 mph gusts are expected across the Central Mountain Chain. Blowing snow may lead to reduced visibility and make travel tricky Wednesday, mainly west of the Central Mountains. This won’t be the only system to impact the state this week, with two more storms on the way through the rest of the year. Make sure to remain up to date on the forecast, especially for any New Years’ Eve plans.