A large low pressure system is currently bringing a mess over weather to Arizona, with all that activity expected to push east into New Mexico overnight.

Moisture from that storm is already surging across the Four Corners and southern Colorado, bringing rounds of snow to the mountains and rain to lower elevations.

Some snow is beginning to move into northern Gila ahead of the storm as well. It was windy down south today and will stay windy into tomorrow, with Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings in effect throughout the day.

The heavy band of snow will push into New Mexico from Arizona around 2 a.m. along a cold front. I would not be surprised if Snow Squall Warnings were issued across the West and Central parts of the state due to how well the system holds together. It will arrive in Albuquerque early Thursday morning, bringing trace amounts to up to 2″ across the metro depending on the final track of the low. Either way, your early Thursday morning commute will be impacted, and you’ll want to give yourself extra time on the roads.

The heaviest snow totals will be in the San Juan Mountains where an additions 1′-2′ is possible through early Friday morning. A foot of snow or more is possible across peaks of the Northern Mountains, lesser amounts in lower elevations.

West Central and Northwest Mountains will pick up anywhere from 2″-8″, again greater totals in higher elevations.

Quieter conditions will follow us into Friday with much more sunshine. Warmer temperatures will arrive this weekend, getting above average into early next week.

An active pattern remains, tracking more storms into next week. Remain weather aware, and stay safe during Thursday’s winter storm.