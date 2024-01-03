NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be a quiet day across New Mexico. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny, and temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s. A winter storm will move into the state Thursday. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect for the high terrain and all of northern New Mexico tonight through Friday morning.

Snow will begin in western New Mexico late Wednesday night, through Thursday morning. Rain and mix will be possible in the Metro early Thursday morning, but it will turn to snow by around 8 to 9 AM. Scattered snow showers will be possible all day in the northern half of the state. Southern New Mexico will be too warm for snow, and therefore will see more rain and mix. Accumulations will be highest in the mountains, but even low elevations will cause some travel issues Thursday and Friday in central and northern NM.