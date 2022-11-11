NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It feels like winter stepping out on this Friday, with a few snow flurries falling across the northern mountains and northeast highlands early this afternoon. Most of this activity will continue to wane over the next few hours, giving way to more sunshine. Calm conditions and a good amount of sunshine will continue into this weekend.

Temperatures today will be in the 30s, 40s, and 50s across the state. This weekend, temperatures will struggle to rebound, with a majority of the state remaining below average over the weekend. Winds will begin to pick up Sunday afternoon ahead of the next low pressure system that will be impacting the state.

Late Sunday and into Monday, the jet stream will once again dip into the Desert Southwest. This will allow for more active weather and a bit of rain/snow across the northern and central parts of the state. Even the Albuquerque metro has the potential to pick up a few flurries or rain showers early Monday morning depending on how cold it gets, but the intensity and timing are still a bit uncertain. Either way, well below average temperatures will persist into next week.