Our strong storm is changing our spring weather tonight by bringing cooler temperatures, powerful wind gusts and scattered showers. Sunday was a beautiful first day of spring, where Albuquerque reached 70° for the third time all year, Santa Fe reached 65°, and Roswell 83°. We’ll change seasons with powerful wind gusts of 30-45 mph throughout the next couple days. This reduced visibility through blowing dust.

All this moisture in Arizona is slowly sliding eastward overnight into Monday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected over western NM, as it’s still too warm to start. By Monday afternoon, a stronger cold front works in from the northwest. This will drop temperatures 15-20° and move the heaviest rain and mountain snow showers over central New Mexico. Parts of the South Valley down into Socorro could see decent rain totals of over 0.50″. Most of this stays as rain for the lower elevations. Snow levels will remain elevated above 6,000-7,000′. For the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains several inches of wet snow will fall Monday afternoon and evening. Scattered rain showers with much cooler temperatures remain Tuesday before drying out and warming up mid to late week.