NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ve been enjoying warm temperatures this Sunday, but now the winds continue strengthening. We’re seeing widespread gusts 30-40 mph which is kicking up dust and reducing visibility. We climbed to 69° in Albuquerque while Roswell reached 82°. But the spring weather won’t last as much colder and unsettled weather arrives overnight. A powerful storm is deepening over Arizona, spreading rain showers south of Tucson. All this moisture will slowly slide eastward overnight into Monday morning. Expect showers to begin over western New Mexico. Some of this will mix with snow showers, but not much accumulation is expected since it’ll be too warm to start.

Then Monday afternoon, a stronger cold front works in from the northwest. This will drop temperatures 15-20° and move the heaviest rain over central New Mexico. Parts of the South Valley down into Socorro could see decent rain totals of over 0.50″. Most of this stays as rain for the lower elevations. Snow levels will remain elevated above 7,500′. For the Jemez and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, several inches of wet snow will fall Monday afternoon and evening. Scattered rain showers with much cooler temperatures remain Tuesday before drying out and warming up mid to late week.