Sunshine, dry air, and lovely fall conditions will continue through the rest of the work week. Westerly winds will continue to draw in the dry air, bringing temperatures well above average to the east due to downslope warming.

The westerly jet will pick up Saturday afternoon, bringing breezy but dry and mainly sunny conditions across the state. Sunday the jet will dig further south into northern New Mexico, bringing significantly windier conditions along and to the east of the Central Mountain Chain. Wind gusts 40-60+ mph are expected, with higher gusts over the Sangre de Cristo and Sacramento Mountains.

The system bringing windy conditions will also bring a significant temperature drop, about 10-30 degrees colder from Saturday to Monday. Isolated showers are expected across northwest New Mexico, possibly brining an isolated shower into the Albuquerque metro by late Sunday and into early Monday. A bit of snow is also possible over the higher elevations of the Sangre de Cristo (1-4 inches) and San Juan Mountains(~6+ inches).