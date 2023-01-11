NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving across New Mexico Wednesday morning, bringing a line of snow and rain showers. Temperatures are above freezing in the lower elevations and valley, so precipitation is falling as rain.

Temperatures are below freezing in the mountains, and snow has accumulated on the mountain roads. Rain and snow will end in New Mexico by late morning, but continue in the San Juan Mountains until the mid-afternoon and evening. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy, cooler and windy. Wind advisories and high wind warnings are in effect across the state, as winds will up to 50 mph in the valley and up to 65 mph in the central mountains and east plains.