It was much windier across the state, especially northeast. Winds will pick up even more Wednesday, especially south, with a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisories in place across the far south all day Wednesday. Late Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon, a High Wind Watch is in effect across the far southeast as wind gusts could get up to 75 mph.

Tomorrow will be the last seasonable day of the work week before cold air from Canada pushes into the state along with a winter storm. By late Wednesday snow across the Four Corners, Northern Mountains/southern Colorado, and west central New Mexico will get heavier as the storm approaches. A strong line of snow will push into the state from Arizona overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Snow Squall Warnings will most likely be issued as the front moves east into the state. Road conditions will quickly deteriorate across the north and west late Wednesday and remain hazardous into Thursday afternoon. Even in the Albuquerque metro, the early Thursday morning commute will be slick so give yourself extra time on the roads.

The highest snowfall totals will be in southern Colorado, with 1′-3′ possible across the San Juan Mountains through early Friday morning. Up to 10″ is possible across northern areas of New Mexico, with larger amounts in higher elevations. The Albuquerque metro could pick up 1″-2″ from this system, with higher totals in the east mountains. Strong to possibly damaging wind gusts are expected far south/southeast Thursday, but the strongest winds will be located in Texas/Mexico. Quieter, sunnier, and slightly warmer weather will return into the weekend.