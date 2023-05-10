NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system is approaching the state, set to arrive this afternoon. The biggest impact from this system will be winds, with statewide gusts 30-55 mph and even higher across the mountains. Wind Advisories are in effect across most of the state besides far northwest and southeast. The winds, mixed with very dry air at the surface, has allowed fire danger to return. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire state of New Mexico.

While winds will be the main concern this afternoon, strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible across far eastern New Mexico. A line of storms will form this afternoon and strengthen as they push east into Texas. Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest concern and may lead to power outages, with hail possible as well in the stronger cells. Virga, or dry showers/storms, will form across western/northwestern parts of the state and may lead to gustier downburst winds.

Thursday will still be a bit breezy across the north, but much calmer than Wednesday. Still, with the winds and dry air a Fire Weather Watch is in effect (most likely going to be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning). Friday will be a beautiful, dry, and calm end to the week before more moisture arrives this weekend.

The weekend storm system is still very uncertain with timing and intensity. What we do know is a large, cutoff low pressure system will draw a lot of moisture across the state – bringing better rain potential this weekend compared to what we’ve seen all month. Early Saturday is going to be the sunniest and driest part of the day before rain chances increase into Sunday and continue into early next week. Remain weather aware.