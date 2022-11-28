NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is quiet and cold across the state. Clouds are starting to move in from the west, and today will stay partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will start to pick up by midday, with the highest wind gusts in the mountains. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect through Monday night in the Sangre de Cristo, Gila, and the Sacramento Mountains.

Tuesday will be even windier, with most of the state under high wind watches, warnings, and wind advisories. Winds will gust up to 60-70 mph in the mountains and up to around 40 mph in the valley. A cold front will bring a chance for snow in the San Juan Mountains late tonight through Tuesday. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 11 PM tonight through 5 PM Tuesday for the San Juan Mountains, where up to 6″ of snow will be possible. The northern mountains of New Mexico will receive up to a couple of inches on Tuesday.