NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light snow will continue for parts of New Mexico through Wednesday afternoon as winds pick up across the state. Another winter storm arrives Friday.

Rain and snow once again swept across New Mexico today as yet another storm system is moving through the state. A steady rain fell in the metro and the Rio Grande Valley with moderate to briefly heavy snowfall in the higher elevations. Rain will be ending from eastern New Mexico through the evening while scattered snow showers will continue across northern and western New Mexico through Wednesday afternoon.

As the storm exits tomorrow afternoon and drier air moves in, winds will be picking up. Gusts up to 65 mph will be possible along and just east of the central mountain chain, while 50 mph gusts will be possible across the rest of the eastern half of the state. Elsewhere across New Mexico could see gusts as high as 30-40 mph. Winds will die down Wednesday night.

Quiet weather returns Thursday, but yet another storm will arrive Friday into Saturday. This storm will bring colder temperatures, meaning snow levels will be lower. While there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the extent of the snow, most of it will once again be focused across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, although not as heavy as previous storms. The higher uncertainty is for snow chances in northeast New Mexico and even the Albuquerque Metro late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

We will see another quick break between storms Saturday night and Sunday morning. Another winter storm arrives early next week bringing even colder temperatures and more chances for snow.