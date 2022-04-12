NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Very strong winds caused multiple wildfires to grow quickly across the state on Tuesday. More wind is in store Wednesday, but not nearly as strong.

Strong winds are creating a very high fire danger across New Mexico Tuesday, and have fanned the flames of ongoing wildfires and other wildfires that have developed this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy overnight, especially down in the Ruidoso area. A cold front is moving across the state bringing drier and cooler air behind it. Temperatures will drop to around freezing in the Albuquerque metro by Wednesday morning.

Winds return again Wednesday afternoon, but the strongest winds will be across the northern half of the state. Another day of high fire danger returns due to the strong winds and even drier air. The good news is winds won’t be nearly as strong as Tuesday. Breezy conditions will continue into the weekend as high temperatures climb back above average.