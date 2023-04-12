A storm scraping New Mexico Thursday and Friday will bring windy weather across the state. Temperatures will fall too for Friday, with some areas seeing a chance for rain.

Spotty showers developed Wednesday across western and northern New Mexico. However, with very dry air in place almost all of the rain is evaporating before reaching the ground. This will continue to cause localized windy conditions through this evening. Quieter weather will return overnight. Winds will pick up Thursday with gusts approaching 40 to 50 mph. This will bring a high fire danger across much of New Mexico.

Winds will continue Thursday night into Friday as a cold front sweeps across the state. This will leave us with high temperatures 5° to 15° cooler than Thursday. Spotty showers and mountain snow will also return to northwestern and northern New Mexico Friday. Winds could gust up to 55 mph Friday afternoon. Once again, a high fire danger will develop across southern and eastern parts of the state.

Cooler air will stick around to start the weekend, but for most, winds will be lighter. A warming trend begins again Sunday, with high temperatures climbing back to well-above average again early next week.