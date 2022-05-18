Widespread, windy weather returns to New Mexico Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts will reach 50 mph across parts of the state. Winds and dry conditions will lead to a very high fire danger.

A couple isolated storms developed Wednesday afternoon in far northeastern New Mexico. Isolated storms will be possible before 10 pm tonight in this part of the state, but the rest of New Mexico will remain dry. Despite the dry conditions elsewhere today, winds remained relatively light.

Winds pick up though Thursday afternoon. Widespread wind gusts over 35 mph will be likely with some areas seeing 45 to 50 mph wind gusts. These south-southwest winds will combine with relative humidity as low as 3% and near-record high temperatures creating a very high fire danger, especially across the northern and eastern halves of New Mexico, along with southern Colorado. While winds die down for most overnight, strong winds will continue across the peaks of the northern mountains, with strong winds along the peaks and east slopes into Friday morning.

On Friday, widespread windy weather will develop again, with stronger afternoon wind gusts. However, we will see just a slight increase in relative humidity. Despite that, there will still be a very high fire danger across most of the state. A cold front will also sweep across New Mexico on Friday, directing winds out of the west. This front will bring cooler temperatures this weekend.

Winds will die down this weekend, but some breezy conditions will still be likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will finally be back closer to average, and even below-average for parts of the state. On Saturday, moisture will even try to creep into far northern parts of the state near the Colorado state line. By Sunday morning, a few flurries will even be possible at the Raton Pass. Areas in northern New Mexico will drop down to near freezing by Sunday morning too. Another cold front will move into New Mexico next Monday night.