Windy weather returns this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Windy and drier weather Saturday will bring back a high fire danger across New Mexico. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push out of eastern New Mexico tonight, before drier air moves in tonight. Westerly winds pick up Saturday afternoon, bringing in even drier conditions and a critical fire danger across the state.
Story continues below:
- Marijuana: Cannabis Decriminalization: What you need to know in 10 phrases
- Trending: Father says daughter’s death in I-25 crash could have been prevented
- Balloon Fiesta: Canon sues Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta over sponsorship contract
- Entertainment: What concerts are coming to New Mexico in 2021?
A backdoor cold front will bring in high moisture across northeastern New Mexico Sunday, and produce a chance for isolated showers and storms. Rain and mountain snow chances will continue across northern and eastern New Mexico into early next week .