Windy weather returns late this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much warmer weather moves in this weekend, with strong winds returning again on Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure begins to build in Saturday, bringing with it much warmer weather. Windy weather on Sunday will help to bring in even warmer temperatures for the Rio Grande Valley and eastern New Mexico.

Another storm system approaches the state early next week. Strong winds develop ahead of it on Monday afternoon before a Pacific cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday. This cold front and storm system will bring back spotty rain showers and mountain snow chances Monday through Wednesday.