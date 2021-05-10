Cold front expected to move into New Mexico Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This week will be defined by moisture to the east and dry air to the west. During the evening hours and overnight the moisture will surge west and during the daytime hours, the dry air will surge east.
Story continues below:
- Real Estate: Most expensive homes for sale in Albuquerque
- Treasure: Student film crew explores the mysterious Forrest Fenn treasure hunt
- Marijuana: Cannabis Decriminalization: What you need to know in 10 phrases
- Entertainment: What concerts are coming to New Mexico in 2021?
The best shot for showers and clouds will be centered in the eastern sections of the state. By Friday, scattered showers will be possible statewide thanks to a few weather disturbances.