Cold front expected to move into New Mexico Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This week will be defined by moisture to the east and dry air to the west. During the evening hours and overnight the moisture will surge west and during the daytime hours, the dry air will surge east.

The best shot for showers and clouds will be centered in the eastern sections of the state. By Friday, scattered showers will be possible statewide thanks to a few weather disturbances.

