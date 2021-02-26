NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -A strong westerly flow will boost winds Saturday across the state with gusts topping 50 mph over the northeast. Temps will moderate into the 50s and low 60s. A storm will drop down to our west by Sunday. A strong cold front will blast through the state as well. Look for spot showers and cooler temps with windy conditions on Sunday. The storm will move into the state Monday with rain and snow. However, accumulations do not look significant at this time.
Windy weather expected into the weekend
Mark's Friday Evening Forecast