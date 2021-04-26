Windy weather continues throughout New Mexico Monday evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will roll in tonight dipping temps by 5-10 degrees on Tuesday. Clouds will increase across the state Tuesday with showers breaking out in western areas. A storm system will move into the state Wednesday spreading showers, storms and high mountain snow across the area. The storm will clear the state on Thursday.

