Windy weather continues throughout New Mexico Monday evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will roll in tonight dipping temps by 5-10 degrees on Tuesday. Clouds will increase across the state Tuesday with showers breaking out in western areas. A storm system will move into the state Wednesday spreading showers, storms and high mountain snow across the area. The storm will clear the state on Thursday.
Story continues below:
- Space: This supermoon has a twist – expect flooding, but a lunar cycle is masking effects of sea-level rise
- Vaccine: NM doctors explain why some have different reactions after COVID vaccine
- Real Estate: Spaceship-inspired home for sale in New Mexico
- Community: Beavers causing dam problems in bosque