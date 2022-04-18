NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Breezy to windy conditions and extremely dry air will contribute to a high fire danger through this week. Any fires that develop may flare up quickly and spread rapidly.

High fire danger conditions have returned to New Mexico again this week. The threat of fires grows even larger on Tuesday as stronger westerly winds move in during the afternoon and extremely dry air will remain in place. Winds will gust over 30 mph in many locations, with isolated wind gusts over 40 mph. This high fire danger will continue again on Wednesday afternoon as the breezy and dry conditions continue.

Thursday will see a slight break from the winds. It will still be windy in northeastern New Mexico, but the rest of the state will just see some breezy conditions. The fire danger isn’t gone on Thursday though, it is just lower than on other days. Temperatures will be staying well-above-average all week long too, also contributing to higher fire danger.

Unfortunately, Friday will be a very similar day to what we saw last week when multiple, major wildfires broke out in the state. Strong and potentially damaging wind gusts will lead to a very high fire danger across the state. This is the day of highest concern this week for the threat of wildfires.

Winds begin to wind down through the weekend, but it will still remain breezy to windy at times. Temperatures will be cooler too as a cold front sweeps across the state. We will remain dry, but the winds will come down into early next week.