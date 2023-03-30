Windy weather will return for parts of New Mexico Friday. Winds die down to start the weekend.

Strong wind gusts continue through this evening across New Mexico, but will taper off tonight. It will remain breezy overnight though, especially for eastern New Mexico. Light snow will also be possible tonight in western New Mexico and the northern mountains, but all of this moisture will taper off through Friday morning.

Winds pick up again by noon on Friday. Gusts as high as 60 to 65 mph will be likely in the eastern part of the state. All of eastern New Mexico will have a high wildfire threat return again.

Winds will finally take a break late Friday night and we will see quieter and calmer weather to start the weekend. Temperatures will begin a warming trend on Saturday too. This warming trend will last into early next week, but the winds will be back. Winds start picking up again on Sunday ahead of another dry storm system that will move into the state early next week. Widespread windy weather will redevelop Monday and Tuesday with gusts over 60 mph possible once again. A strong colder front will move in too Monday night, bringing in cooler weather by the middle of the week.

Breezy to locally windy conditions will continue for parts of New Mexico into the end of next week. Temperatures will remain below average for the rest of the week as well.