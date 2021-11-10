Windy weather arrives Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front has brought cooler temperatures and windy weather Wednesday afternoon across New Mexico.
A dip in the jet stream has swept a cold front across New Mexico today, also bringing with it windier weather from northwestern New Mexico to the southeastern part of the state. Gusts up to 40 mph possible with isolated windier conditions. Winds will still be breezy across northern New Mexico through Thursday afternoon. Another cold front across eastern New Mexico will bring even cooler temperatures by Friday afternoon.
High pressure will build back into the state this weekend, bringing high temperatures back above average for the middle of November. Warmer and quiet weather will stick around through the beginning of next week.