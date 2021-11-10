Windy weather arrives Wednesday

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front has brought cooler temperatures and windy weather Wednesday afternoon across New Mexico.

A dip in the jet stream has swept a cold front across New Mexico today, also bringing with it windier weather from northwestern New Mexico to the southeastern part of the state. Gusts up to 40 mph possible with isolated windier conditions. Winds will still be breezy across northern New Mexico through Thursday afternoon. Another cold front across eastern New Mexico will bring even cooler temperatures by Friday afternoon.

Forecast Continues Below

High pressure will build back into the state this weekend, bringing high temperatures back above average for the middle of November. Warmer and quiet weather will stick around through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES