NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and chilly across New Mexico. Winds are breezy in spots, with wind gusts up to around 25 mph. The winds will be intensifying across the state Tuesday.

Wind advisories will be in effect in eastern New Mexico, where winds will gust up to around 55 mph. Winds will also pick up in the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico, up to around 35 mph. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for the east plains, and central New Mexico, including the Metro. This means that fire danger will be high, and wildfires can spread rapidly if ignited. Skies will stay mostly sunny and temperatures will be warmer than Monday by a few degrees.

Snow will be coming down in the San Juan Mountains today through Thursday. Snow will begin in the northern mountains of New Mexico on Wednesday evening, and the rest of the state will see snow by Thursday morning. Winter storm watches will be in effect for the San Juan, Jemez, Chuska and southwest mountains from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening, as 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected in these areas.