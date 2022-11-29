It’s going to be a very windy day across the state as the jet stream dips across the northernmost part of New Mexico. The fast westerly upper level winds will continue to translate down to the surface this afternoon, with gusts across the Central Mountain Chain expected to be highest, up to 75 mph.

This is why Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in place across the state throughout the afternoon and into the early evening. Even the Middle Rio Grande Valley, including Albuquerque, have a Wind Advisory in place until 5 PM with W/NW gusts up to 50 mph. The Sacramento Mountains along with the southern portions of the Gila may be even windier and experience gusts up to 75 mph, with High Wind Warnings until 8 PM in those locations.

Snow showers have been apparent across the far northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains early this afternoon, but blowing snow is the main concern stepping out today. Gusts up to 55 mph in the northern mountains may create visibility concerns. Conditions will calm down after sunset, but temperatures will drop significantly into Wednesday. The rest of the week will be quiet, with temperatures warming to 5-15 degrees above average by Friday. Rain chances return by the weekend.