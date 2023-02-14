NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After some widespread snow, rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds yesterday, even more activity is on the way into tomorrow. Although most of the snow early today is confined to higher elevations across the north and west, winds will be the biggest weather impact today across the state. High Wind Warnings and Advisories are in place through Wednesday, with the Guadalupe Mountains in southern New Mexico possibly seeing gusts 80+ mph.

The winds today come along with much colder temperatures than yesterday here in Albuquerque. It’s only going to get colder from here as another storm system arrives to northern New Mexico Wednesday. This will drag an arctic airmass from Canada to the Desert Southwest, keeping highs to the north below freezing for 48 hours Wednesday and into Thursday. It will also allow for heavier snowfall across the mountains of New Mexico and southern Colorado, possibly bringing snow as far south as the bootheel. Roads will be slick/snow-covered at times, especially at mountain passes. The northeast corner of the state has the potential to see blizzard-like conditions tomorrow morning.

The Albuquerque metro’s best snow potential will be late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. By Thursday, quiet conditions will be upon the state. Winds will calm down, and sunny skies will return, but temperatures will remain quite chilly Thursday. By Friday and into the weekend a warming trend will continue. Remain weather aware through Wednesday, and make sure to bundle up!