Moisture continues to stream in across the southernmost parts of New Mexico early this afternoon, the same stream of moisture that brought rain southeast overnight. This moisture will push north across the Rio Grande Valley into this afternoon, bringing the potential for hit or miss showers/storms over Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Strong to severe storms are possible across eastern and southeastern New Mexico through this evening.

Breezy to windy conditions will stick around Friday afternoon as well, especially to the west with wind gusts 25-35 mph. Little to no chances for rain Friday during the day, but by late Friday and into Saturday, a cold front will arrive.

This cold front will usher in a bit more mid level moisture across the state. Overnight Friday and into early Saturday, isolated showers and storms are possible in far northern/northwestern parts of the state. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler after the frontal passage. Drier conditions will return Sunday along with slightly warmer temperatures north.