Today will feature a relatively pleasant late November afternoon. High’s will be near seasonable for most of New Mexico, with cloud coverage streaming in from west to east. Clouds may begin to clear out a little late tonight before our next storm system arrives.

Upper level westerly winds have already begun to pick up into this afternoon. The upper level winds will translate to the surface, with wind advisories in place across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northern San Juan Mountains near Chama, northern Sacramento Mountains, and southern portions of the Gila throughout today.

As the jet stream pushes into northern New Mexico into tomorrow, winds will pick up even more across the state. A High Wind Watch is in effect along and to the east of the Central Mountain Chain and the west central highlands. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the southern part of the Gila and southern Sacramento Mountains. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern San Juan Mountains near Chama, where up to 6″ of snow is possible late tonight into tomorrow afternoon. Calmer conditions are expected for a majority of mid to late week.