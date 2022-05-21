NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday everyone! After a very windy and hot Friday, we’ll begin cooling down our high temperatures from northeast to southwest. Powerful wind gusts rocked New Mexico yesterday with gusts 45-60 mph. Northeast winds continue bringing much colder and more moist air. Raton and Clayton will be lucky to make it into the lower 50s this afternoon! This is 15-25° cooler than this past week and will wipe away the near-record heat. The RGV will still be warm, but more seasonal with highs in the lower 80s. We can also expect some afternoon showers east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, but most of the moisture stays east of us. These east winds will continue into Saturday night bringing the thickest of the smoke plumes into Taos and Santa Fe. So expect poorer air quality and reduced visibility in these areas.

This change in our weather will set up a canyon wind into the ABQ metro area later Saturday into Sunday as another front drops through. Wind gusts will break 40 mph as we wake up to some clouds and higher moisture Sunday. Expect some morning fog and thicker cloudcover across eastern NM Sunday morning. This pattern continues late weekend into early next week. So scattered afternoon showers and storms will be the result. This will greatly help fire relief efforts despite the breezy weather continuing.