It was a very windy Sunday with gusts 50-60 mph across northern NM. Now we’re seeing scattered rain showers across the northwest tonight. Showers will continue the next few hours across San Juan and Rio Arriba counties. Drier air will arrive early Monday morning along with cooler temperatures especially north and west of Albuquerque. Peak wind gusts Memorial Day won’t be technically quite as strong as Sunday but we’ll still see widespread 35-45 mph gusts in the afternoon giving way to more high fire danger/red flag warnings for the state. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for the RGV and middle 90s for Roswell. Santa Fe will be in the upper 70s for highs. It’ll be more seasonal for late May.

As we close the books on May, wind gusts continue throughout our state this next week with PM gusts 30-40 mph. But we’ll see a backdoor cold front move northeast NM midweek. This will finally give the eastern half of the state scattered rain chances Wednesday through Friday. The winds continue shifting from the south/southeast which will help drive the moisture well west into central NM. This means the ABQ metro area will even get a chance to see scattered PM storms Friday. Drier air returns from west to east for next weekend. Temperatures will climb to near 90° mid to late week to open June for the metro.