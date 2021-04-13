Windy morning Tuesday with spotty showers possible in far southeast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is windy across the Metro, due to an east canyon wind. A wind advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for the middle Rio Grande Valley, where winds may gust as high as 50 mph. The wind will calm a bit during the day, but breezes of 20-35 mph will remain possible.

Eastern New Mexico will stay cool in the 50s and 60s, while the west side of the state will warm back into the 70s and 80s. A few spotty showers will be possible in far southeast New Mexico, by midday. Virga, rain showers, and even high terrain snow showers will be possible in the northern mountains and southern Colorado by this evening and overnight.