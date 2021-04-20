Windy morning in eastern New Mexico Tuesday as west remains dry, mild

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is windy in eastern New Mexico as a cold front moves in, bringing very chilly air, and some low clouds. The wind will die down in the east by around mid-morning, clouds will clear during the afternoon, but temperatures will stay cool, only climbing into the 40s and 50s. As for the west side of the state, it is a quiet morning with clear skies. Today will be mild with highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s. Winds will pick up during the afternoon and evening, gusting up to around 30-35 mph in the west and northern mountains, and up to around 25 mph in the Metro and Four Corners. Clouds will move in during the late afternoon and evening, but the weather will stay dry. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for southern Colorado from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tonight, the cold front will draw strong easterly winds into the middle Rio Grande Valley, so a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible, including for the Metro.