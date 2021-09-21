Windy morning and much cooler Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving across New Mexico Tuesday morning, and it will bring gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. Tuesday morning is very cold across Four Corners, southwest Colorado, and the northern and western high terrain of New Mexico, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

Winds will pick up throughout the morning, with peak winds around 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The metro will see east canyon winds, with gusts up to around 35 mph. The west slopes of the Sacramento Mountains and Otero County plains will see gusts up to around 50 mph through the early afternoon.

High temperatures will be about five to twenty degrees cooler than yesterday, with the biggest cooldown on the east side of the state. Wednesday morning will be very chilly for all, with overnight lows in the 30s for most of the high terrain in the state. Temperatures will be a bit warmer tomorrow afternoon, and the warm-up continues through the weekend.