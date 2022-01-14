Windy, mild morning before cold air arrives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Friday morning! We’re waking up to milder temperatures ahead of another holiday weekend storm. Its impacts will mainly be confined to stronger and potentially damaging wind gusts for eastern New Mexico. Gusts will fall in the 50-60 mph range this afternoon east of the mountains. For the rest of us, expect gusts in the 35-40 mph range. Skies are currently mostly cloudy this morning, but they’ll clear out later in the morning as the core of the storm moves over Oklahoma. In its wake, some bitterly cold temperatures arrive Friday night through Sunday morning, especially east. High temperatures will quickly plunge 15-25° before rebounding Sunday.

A change in winds Sunday afternoon will mean warmer temperatures. Look for 50s to return to Albuquerque/Rio Rancho under sunny skies. We’ll then remain rather consistent into next week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. A weak disturbance will bring some clouds and wind Tuesday, but once again we’ll remain dry and quieter through the extended forecast.