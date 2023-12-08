Friday morning is cool and mostly quiet. Winds are breezy around the east slopes of the central mountain chain, and winds will start to pick up across the rest of the state as the sun comes up. Winds will be gusty all across New Mexico Friday. Wind advisories will be in effect along and east of the central mountain chain, to the Texas state line. Sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible. Meanwhile, the rest of the state will see wind gusts up to 40 mph, still very windy. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal, despite the wind.

On Saturday, a stronger, backdoor cold front will move into the state, bringing much colder temperatures. Highs will stay below normal on Saturday, topping out in the 30s, 40s and low 50s. Winds will be breezy across the state, but windy in the eastern plains. Snow will move into northeast NM early Saturday morning. Winter weather advisories will be in effect at Raton Pass, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas from 11 PM Friday night, until 11 AM Saturday morning, where 1 to 3 inches, and up to 6 inches will be possible. The rest of the northeast highlands will see light snow of around an inch or less, and some rain showers through Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a dry, sunny and warmer day.