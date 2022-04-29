Another storm continues to pass well to our north sweeping a strong cold front past the state. This is the reason for more strong to damaging wind gusts over 50 mph east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Smoke and reduced visibility will continue for Las Vegas and parts of Santa Fe with a northwest wind. Blowing dust is a concern again for Albuquerque as it’s impacting our air quality. High wind warnings will continue through 8 PM tonight with the highest gusts north of I-40. Extreme fire danger continues through the evening as well for northeast NM. Temperatures tonight will be slightly cooler with clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows will bottom out in the middle 40s for the ABQ metro area and subfreezing for Taos and Durango. So if far enough north, cover any plants tonight.

Saturday will be a very nice day as we calm down considerably and cool off a few degrees as well. Highs will reach the upper 70s for ABQ/Rio Rancho, lower 70s for Santa Fe, and middle 80s for Roswell. Strong wind gusts unfortunately return for the state Sunday as another storm emerges from the Pacific. Our winds turn more southwesterly so this will push the smoke more towards the northeast corner. We’ll also turn humid close to the Texas border, allowing some stronger thunderstorms to develop along the Texas line. Into next week, more afternoon wind returns each day.