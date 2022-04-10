NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing milder temperatures to start the day with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. This is all ahead of our first cold front which arrives later this afternoon. It’ll only help strengthen our wind gusts and fire concerns statewide with peak gusts 35-45 mph. Temperatures will slowly cool from the north throughout the day. Overall, expect a big divide between north and south with highs only in the lower 60s for Taos and Farmington and upper 80s for Roswell! Albuquerque will fall right in between with highs in the lower 70s and increasing clouds north.

Monday we’ll continue to increase wind speeds. We’ll see gusts occasionally over 50 mph. But the trend continues with strengthening gusts each day. Skies will clear Monday outside of blowing dust. We’ll see warming temperatures out ahead of the next cold front Tuesday. This is when we’ll see significant cooling north with a temperatures drop of 15-20°. This front is much stronger than the first, so we’ll see scattered showers mainly north of I-40 Tuesday afternoon over the higher spots. Potentially damaging wind gusts arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening with gusts of 50-60 mph. We’ll quiet down somewhat Thursday before more high wind arrives Friday as temperatures rebound.