What a sharp change from Saturday! 24 hour temperatures have plummeted 30-35° in some places, giving us mid to late November level weather. Our daytime highs actually occurred shortly after midnight. We’ve been slowly falling throughout the day as the sharp cold front continues pulling through the state. Our other top story has been the incredible wind gusts. Peak gusts topped 55-60 mph for parts of the metro late morning. We’re still breezy pretty much statewide with gusts gradually calming down later this evening. All wind advisories have expired.

Our multi-faceted storm is also bringing some higher rain totals with Clovis picking up 1.50″ and other areas in central NM closing in one 1″. More scattered rain is in the forecast this evening for northern and central New Mexico, whereas heavier rain will develop in the south. Alamogordo and Las Cruces are currently seeing some stronger storms with the potential for some hail.

Our active weather pattern continues tonight into Monday morning as our cut-off low gradually drifts into our state. So Monday will be pretty similar to Sunday, with much less wind however. High temperatures will still be quite chilly with numbers in the middle 50s for the ABQ metro, lower 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 50s for the Roswell area.

We’ll finally break out of this unseasonably cool and rainy pattern Tuesday. After a very cold start to the day, sunshine and warmer temps will return with highs in the lower 70s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho.