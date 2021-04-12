Windy conditions heading into Tuesday

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Monday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will blast into the metro area Monday night with winds topping 50 mph during the overnight hours. Partly sunny skies will prevail Tuesday with a few spot showers. Another front moves in midweek bringing more clouds to eastern New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES