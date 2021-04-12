Windy conditions heading into Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will blast into the metro area Monday night with winds topping 50 mph during the overnight hours. Partly sunny skies will prevail Tuesday with a few spot showers. Another front moves in midweek bringing more clouds to eastern New Mexico.
- Economy: Many Bernalillo Co. homeowners angry over increase in property tax bill
- To Do: What’s happening around New Mexico April 9 – April 15
- Crash: Truck collides with motorcyclist performing tricks on I-40
- Economy: Albuquerque businesses coming up short on employees