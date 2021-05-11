Windy conditions for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong cold front will blast through the Tijeras Canyon Tuesday night cranking up winds to 50 mph overnight in the Albuquerque metro area. The City of Albuquerque has issued a Health Alert for the city due to blowing dust.
Some clouds will fill in overnight as well. Wednesday will be cool with some clouds to start the day but the clouds will quickly clear with highs in the mid-’70s. The east side of the state will hold on to cloud cover through much of the day.