Windy conditions across the state with cool temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Breezy to windy conditions will continue overnight with cool temps statewide. Lows will drop into the 20’s in the metro area with partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy once again on Friday with temperatures topping out in the 50’s. A weak storm moves through this weekend spreading snow showers over the north. A stronger storm is possible early next week.
Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast
by: Mark RonchettiPosted: / Updated: