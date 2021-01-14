Windy conditions across the state with cool temperatures

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Breezy to windy conditions will continue overnight with cool temps statewide. Lows will drop into the 20’s in the metro area with partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy once again on Friday with temperatures topping out in the 50’s. A weak storm moves through this weekend spreading snow showers over the north. A stronger storm is possible early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES