NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low-pressure system.

This upper-level low is bringing scattered mountain snow and valley rain along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain early this afternoon. However, as the low pushes into the state, it will drop temperatures even more and bring snow levels down to the valley floor later this evening and overnight. This will bring Albuquerque the best chance to see snow, although only trace amounts to maybe an inch are possible. Heavy snow will move over the Sacramento mountains and across east-central New Mexico, bringing some places their first snowfall of the season. Up to 8″ is possible over the Sandias, Manzanos, and Sacramento Mountains, with up to 6″ possible just south of I-40.

The system will slowly exit the state Tuesday afternoon, allowing for a lot more sunshine and quieter conditions into the mid to later parts of the work week. Very cold temperatures will persist after this storm, with high’s not expected to get out of the 30s in Albuquerque for most of this week. However, it will be a lot drier into the weekend ahead.