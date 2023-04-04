The core of the jet stream has moved over New Mexico this afternoon, bringing widespread wind gusts 40-60+ mph. Windiest conditions will be further east compared to yesterday, but still a High Wind Warning remains in effect across most of the state besides the Four Corners. The Four Corners and southern Colorado won’t be dealing with the winds as much, but they will be seeing light snowfall throughout the afternoon and evening.

Blowing dust will be likely until 7 pm across the Rio Grande Valley and eastern plains. Very low humidity with dew points well below zero have created high to extreme fire danger across the east, with Red Flag Warnings in effect through 9 PM. Tonight winds will remain gusty, up to 40 mph until around midnight.

Winds will quickly calm into Wednesday as the jet stream lifts north. However, it will stay cool statewide, with Wednesday high temperatures 5-15° cooler than normal for early April. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow as well as the snow and clouds in northern New Mexico clear. There will be a bit of thicker cloud coverage building across the southeast Wednesday into Thursday, which may keep temperatures a bit cooler there.

Highs will slowly rebound back to seasonable through the rest of the week. In the Albuquerque metro, highs will be in the mid 50s Wednesday, mid 60s Thursday, and possibly even into the low 70s by Friday. Much calmer and drier conditions will persist through the late week. Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend and early next week.