Another storm system will bring widespread windy and warmer weather Friday. Rain chances return to parts of New Mexico this weekend.

Warmer weather returned to all of New Mexico this afternoon as winds turned southwesterly. Windy weather will develop statewide Friday morning. The strongest winds will be in northeast New Mexico where 60-70 mph wind gusts may be possible. Elsewhere, 30+ mph wind gusts will be likely. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will go into effect for parts of the state. The wind Friday will bring the warmest weather we’ve seen since early November. Meanwhile, snow will develop in the San Juan Mountains Friday morning and continue into early Friday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the San Juan Mountains Friday where up to 6″ of snow is possible. A cold front will also push into eastern New Mexico Friday night, bringing another sharp cool-down to the eastern half of the state by Saturday.

Our weather stays unsettled this weekend as moisture streams into the state from the southwest. While another round of snow is possible in the northern mountains, the better moisture will stay south of I-40 where scattered showers will develop. Upper-air temperatures will remain pretty mild, so snow levels will sit above 12,000′ meaning that almost all of the moisture will fall as rain. Rain chances will continue through the weekend for areas along and south of I-40. A series of weak disturbances may keep rain and snow chances around for parts of New Mexico all week long next week.