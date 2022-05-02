NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wildfire smoke will spread east/southeast from the fires, with plumes pushing over the east plains. Fires in southwest New Mexico will also push haze over the lower Rio Grande Valley, Sacramento Mountains and southeast plains. Red flag warnings are in effect for all of eastern and southern New Mexico Monday, where winds will gust up to 35-50 mph and relative humidity will be less than 10%.

Temperatures will stay a few degrees cooler today in northern NM because of a frontal passage. We will heat up Tuesday, as stronger west/southwest winds return to the state, especially during the afternoon and evening. Most of northern New Mexico will see 30-50 mph gusts Tuesday, prompting fire weather watches for central and northern New Mexico.

A couple systems will cross Colorado today through Wednesday. Precipitation will be in southern Colorado, Tuesday afternoon/evening. The northern mountains may be able to squeeze out a shower in the high terrain. We could also see a couple showers in northeast New Mexico and the northern mountains on Wednesday, but only in the high terrain, due to very dry air at the surface through the valley and plains.