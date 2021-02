NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system will close in on the state over the next 24 hours. Temperatures will be very warm ahead of the storm on Wednesday with highs in the 60’s and 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

As the storm moves in Wednesday night winds will rip across the state. The west slopes of the northern mountains will pick up 3″-6″ of snow. Thursday will be cooler under an NW flow as the storm moves out.